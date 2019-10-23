All eastbound lanes of U.S. 301 in Ellenton blocked after crash with injuries, FHP says

All eastbound lanes of U.S. 301 in Ellenton are blocked due to a traffic accident, according to Florida 511.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. and in is located near the intersection of U.S. 301 and Colony Drive North, according to Floirda Highway Patrol.

Injuries have been reported and emergency vehicles are in the roadway.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Troopers were dispatched to the scene of the accident around 6:18 p.m.

All westbound lanes of U.S. 301 were also temporarily blocked, but they have been reopened.