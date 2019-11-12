Bradenton soldier killed in South Korea, U.S. Army says. He returns home on Wednesday

A 20-year-old Bradenton soldier was killed during a training mission in South Korea last week.

Spc. Nicholas C. Panipinto died from injuries he suffered when his Bradley Fighting Vehicle overturned at Camp Humphries on Wednesday, according to a statement from the U.S. Army provided to the Stars and Stripes on Tuesday.

“Nicholas was a dedicated and essential member of the Ghost Battalion and Greywolf Brigade,” Col. Kevin Capra, brigade commander, told the Stars and Stripes. “We are deeply saddened by the loss and will keep his family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Five soldiers were in the vehicle when it overturned. Two were released from a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and two more were hospitalized as a precaution. Panipinto was the only fatality.

Panipinto joined the Army in 2018 as an infantryman and was assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team out of Fort Hood, Texas. His fellow soldiers are planning a memorial service at Camp Humphries on Friday. and Panipinto is due back in the United States on Wednesday.

He will arrive in Tampa sometime Wednesday evening where he will be transported to Brown & Sons Funeral Home from the Tampa International Airport under escort from the Patriot Guard Riders.

Community condolences to this hero’s family have flooded Facebook from, “I’m so very sorry to hear of your loss,” to, “My heart is absolutely breaking for you.”