Palmetto man killed in multi-vehicle overturn crash on Interstate 75, troopers say

A 29-year-old Palmetto man was killed in a Friday morning Interstate 75 crash that involved five vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Christopher Paul Garcia died from injuries sustained when he failed to slow down for a vehicle that was switching into the lane in front of him. According to a crash report, he struck the left rear of that car and then the right rear of another vehicle ahead of him before his 2001 Toyota 4 Runner overturned and came to final rest in the median.

The crash occurred around 7:35 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75, south of the Mendoza Road overpass in Parrish.

Garcia was not wearing a seat belt, troopers say. He was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Drivers of the four other vehicles ahead of Garcia were affected by the crash and sustained minor injuries, according to a crash report. The crash remains under investigation.