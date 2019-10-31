Meetings on new stormwater fee roll out to Manatee residents. Not everyone is happy

Manatee County staff are doing their best to win over the community in an attempt to implement a new fee that would help pay for flooding mitigation techniques in unincorporated parts of the county.

Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace and staff from the Public Works Department held a public meeting Wednesday evening at the Rocky Bluff Library to explain why they feel the new charge is necessary and to receive input from the community.

The Board of County Commissioners last month approved an information outreach campaign and agreed to host seven meetings throughout the county to hear from residents.

“We’ve got a problem with flooding in Manatee County, and we’ve come up with a solution, but it’s going to cost some money,” Trace told the gathered audience of about 30 residents.

County government spokesman Nick Azzara walked the crowd through a 20-minute presentation explaining how the county currently works with stormwater and how a dedicated funding source would lessen flooding and improve water quality. Right now, the county pays $13.6 million annually on stormwater maintenance, but staff say that money isn’t going far enough.

“Not enough is being done. This fee will not flood-proof the area or make us immune from red tide or blue-green algae, but commissioners believe a stormwater fee to enhance what we’re already doing is necessary to at least mitigate some of the issues we have,” Azzara said.

County officials are considering two different rates for the annual stormwater fee — a $58 option and a $88 option for average-sized homes. However, the cost per property scales up or down based on the amount of impervious surface area on the land. Business owners in unincorporated parts of the county will be subject to the fee, as well.

Both choices would allow the county to perform stormwater maintenance activities like canal cleaning, pipe clearing and street sweeping more often. The more expensive rate would help pay for capital projects that address common “pain points” in the stormwater system over time.

While answering a question from a resident, Trace cemented her support for the cheaper option, explaining that the lower price is “a good starting point.”

“I’d like to get started and see exactly what we need,” she said. “It’s a good place to start.”

Some residents who already pay stormwater maintenance fees to their homeowners associations complained about being “double-taxed,” but Public Works Director Chad Butzow pointed out that those considerations are being taken into account and his department may suggest discounts for certain residents or areas.

Residents in cities such as Bradenton, Palmetto and Holmes Beach already pay a stormwater fee.

Staff are also considering an exemption for certain agricultural businesses that the property appraiser already provides breaks for. But some residents say those exemptions aren’t broad enough.

Betty Arnold, who owns farmland in Myakka City, said she left the meeting without a clear understanding of why she should have to pay the fee since her house in a largely undeveloped part of the county.

“I don’t think it’s fair that I’ll have to pay a fee when I live on a dirt road,” she said.

Another Myakka City resident, Carol Felts, expressed similar concerns, arguing that it’s the county’s fault for approving development without using impact fees to pay for the necessary stormwater upgrades.

“I don’t think this should be imposed on residents at all,” Felts said. “If you want my money for stormwater, I want to see a moratorium on all this new development.”

Not everyone is against paying the fee, though. Terry Couch, president of the Oakley Place Homeowners Association, said she felt it was time for Manatee County to start paying attention to the issue.

“Stormwater is a topic that hasn’t been addressed for far too long. We desperately need this fee in place to get us caught up,” Couch said.

“The outreach is a step in the right direction. The more education the better,” she added. “This is not going to go away on its own.”

According to Butzow, county staff are collecting feedback forms from residents and will provide commissioners with a comprehensive report with new suggestions and recommendations at a public meeting on Dec. 10. There are still five more chances to attend an informational stormwater meeting and provide feedback before commissioners vote to decide on a rate.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

Commissioner Steve Jonsson will lead a meeting Friday, Nov. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Manatee County Utilities building, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton.

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh will lead a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.

Commissioner Betsy Benac will lead a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton.

Commissioner Reggie Bellamy will lead a meeting Monday, Nov. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh will lead a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Myakka City Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City.

For more information and to calculate what the proposed stormwater fee would be for your home or business, visit MyManatee.org/stormwater.