A new stormwater fee is coming. Manatee officials just found some cheaper options

Hearing the feedback from the Board of County Commissioners last week, Manatee County staff proposed a new stormwater fee that won’t be as much of a financial shock to residents.

With the updated rate, county officials say they will still be able to provide an enhanced level of service compared to what they offer now. The fee is meant to serve as a new funding source for the maintenance of stormwater pipes, ditches, canals and more.

At a Sept. 17 workshop, commissioners discussed — but did not approve — preliminary plans for the fee that will be charged annually as part of a property owner’s property taxes. Initially, Chad Butzow, director of Public Works, asked Manatee officials to charge an average of $150 for single-family homeowners.

“You had very much hesitation on, ‘Wow that’s a big rate,’ and how it might impact our low-income residents,” Butzow said Tuesday before introducing new rate plans.

The new options — an average of either $58 or $88 a year — meet that enhanced level of service for a fraction of the price. According to Butzow, an “enhanced” level of service will allow maintenance activities to occur about twice as often as they do now.

“The definite thing we got from last week’s meeting was that if we’re going to charge a new fee, it needs to be an enhanced level of service,” Butzow told commissioners.

“The difference between the two options is what’s available through capital betterment projects,” he added.

Capital betterment projects can be used for large projects such as water quality improvements and flooding mitigation, Butzow explained.

Commissioners agreed that a stormwater fee is necessary for the county to remedy widespread flooding problems.

“I think if we don’t do something, we’re putting our head in the sand,” said Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace. “We have to admit that the weather isn’t doing what it used to do.”

“I’ve done a lot of research and as a Republican, it’s very important for me to be fiscally responsible. I’ve given that a lot of thought and what I’ve decided is that it’s fiscally responsible to implement a fee,” Commissioner Misty Servia said.

But not everyone agreed on which rate to charge residents. Commissioner Betsy Benac noted that it might be a difficult task to charge the more expensive rate when the county can’t guarantee solutions for some of Manatee’s flood-prone communities.

“Going forward, we have to explain that the enhanced level of service won’t solve some of our problems,” she said.

Commissioner Stephen R. Jonsson took issue with taking up the more expensive option from the very beginning.

“If we start with a higher cost, as government, it’ll never go down and it’ll only go up,” he argued.

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh reiterated statements she’s made before about how homeowners associations and community development districts in Lakewood Ranch already charge their own stormwater fees.

“I would love to support this, but I will not support double taxing my residents,” Baugh said. “At least give us a break, because we’re paying it and paying a lot.”

Assistant County Attorney Bill Clague noted that Florida law prevents the county from charging land owners for the same service another organization provides.

“The county can’t double tax without providing credit, and they can get a judge to tell you that,” he warned.

Commissioners voted unanimously to hold off on choosing either price option until county staff complete a 60-day public campaign. The board will make its decision after hearing general input from the public.