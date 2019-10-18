Red tide showed up in Manatee last week. The algae bloom didn’t stick around for long

Red tide, a harmful algae bloom that tends to kill off marine life, made only a brief appearance in Manatee County waters, according to the latest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Karenia brevis organism was detected at background levels last week, but in an updated report Friday, the state agency said the algae has disappeared from local waters. Officials say red tide was not present in any of the 14 samples collected since Monday.

In Sarasota County, K. brevis was only observed at background levels in two of the 40 samples that were taken this week. The FWC defines background levels of red tide as up to 1,000 cells of K. brevis per liter. There are no unpleasant side effects for wildlife or humans at that level.

However, the state agency has received reports of fish kills in Sarasota County. The Bradenton Herald was notified of a local fish kill in the Palma Sola area, as well, though FWC reports don’t indicate K. brevis in that area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Last week’s report marked the first time that red tide had appeared off the coast of Manatee shores since February. The bloom remained in the area for months, killing off tons of marine life, causing discomfort for beachgoers and impacting local businesses.

For more information on red tide, call (866) 300-9399 anytime from anywhere in Florida to get the latest report. Call (727) 552-2448 if you’re inquiring from outside of the state.