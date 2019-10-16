Red tide still at trace levels, FWC says, but dead fish have been reported in our area

SHARE COPY LINK

The organism that causes red tide continues to be present at detectable levels in Manatee and Sarasota waters.

Sampling conducted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week found Karenia brevis at background concentrations off the shorelines of both counties.

FWC defines background levels of red tide as up to 1,000 cells of K. Brevis per liter. At background levels, no unpleasant side effects are anticipated for wildlife or humans.

However, the state wildlife agency did receive reports of fish kills in the past week from Sarasota County, including one near Longboat Key.

The Bradenton Herald also received reports of a fish kill and unpleasant odors on Tuesday morning near the 8400 block of Palma Sola Boulevard in Manatee County.

Farther south, bloom concentrations of the red tide organism are occurring off of Lee and Collier counties.

In an increase from last week, K. brevis was sampled at background to medium concentrations in Lee County. The organism was present at background to high concentrations off of Collier.

Fish kill reports were received from both counties, and respiratory irritation was reported from Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties.

FWC will issue the next statewide red tide status report on Friday.

For more information, call 866-300-9399 anytime from anywhere in Florida to get the latest red tide status report. Call 727-552-2448 from outside Florida.