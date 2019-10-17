This Manatee beach reopens after week-long poop presence. Will you swim there?

After six days of warning the public not to swim at Palma Sola south beach, Florida Department of Health officials in Manatee County have lifted the no-swim advisory issued on Oct. 11.

Health officials on Thursday said water quality testing has showed that the levels of enterococci — a bacteria often associated with human and/or wildlife feces — “have dropped to acceptable levels.”

The area of the beach, located about 1,000 feet off 81st Street West on the south side of the Palma Sola Causeway, has been plagued with no-swim advisories over the years.

The city of Bradenton repaired 1 mile of aging sewer lines last summer and while there have been no indications of recent wastewater leaks, no-swim advisories have still been issued several times since the repairs were completed.

