Poop in the water makes this beach a place where you don’t want to swim, state says

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has issued a no-swim advisory for the Palma Sola Beach south access.

The impacted area is located approximately 1,000 feet west of 81st Street West on the south side of the causeway, on Sarasota Bay.

The no-swim advisory was issued Friday morning in response to testing that revealed higher than normal levels of the enteroccoci bacteria, which is often associated with the presence of human and/or wildlife feces.

“A no-swim advisory indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of infectious diseases to humans,” health officials said.

The advisory will remain in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency standards.

Health officials say no other beaches in Manatee County are currently under any advisories.

Palma Sola south beach has been affected numerous times over the years with no-swim advisories. The beach itself remains open, but swimming or water recreation in the area is not recommended, nor is consuming any fish or shellfish caught in the impacted area during an advisory.

The last no-swim advisory for Palma Sola south was Aug. 15.