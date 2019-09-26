Poop levels are rising at this beach. Don’t swim there, officials say

Florida Dept. of Health: Swim it, shore it or dodge it Warmer weather means getting outdoors in Florida’s beautiful surroundings at the beaches, rivers and lakes! Make sure you know when to Swim it, Shore it or Dodge it and protect yourself while having fun in the water! http://www.FloridaHealth.gov. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Warmer weather means getting outdoors in Florida’s beautiful surroundings at the beaches, rivers and lakes! Make sure you know when to Swim it, Shore it or Dodge it and protect yourself while having fun in the water! http://www.FloridaHealth.gov.

For the second time in less than a month, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota has issued a no-swim advisory for Brohard Beach near Venice.

The last advisory was issued on Aug. 29 and the latest advisory is just the latest in a string of advisories that have plagued Sarasota beaches over the summer.

On Thursday, health officials announced that higher than acceptable levels of enterococcus bacteria — a bacteria most associated with human, pet or wildlife feces — were present in the waters offshore.

Health officials say the beach remains open, but swimming, wading or water recreation at Brohard Beach is, “not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place.”

Brohard Beach is Sarasota County’s only pet-friendly beach.

Health officials say the advisory will remain in place until such time testing shows bacteria levels to drop. Officials note that there have been no wastewater spills within one mile of the beach in the past two weeks.

“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill,” said Tom Higginbotham, environmental administrator for the DOH in Sarasota. “People, especially the very young, elderly or who a have weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.”

Health officials are expecting to get the results of the latest testing on Friday.