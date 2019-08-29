As if Dorian wasn’t enough, health officials say there is too much poop at this beach

8 signs your drinking water may be contaminated Contaminants can pose health concerns and plumbing nightmares. Here are eight physical signs your drinking water may be at risk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Contaminants can pose health concerns and plumbing nightmares. Here are eight physical signs your drinking water may be at risk.

Another no-swim advisory was issued for a Sarasota beach as the most recent in a string of advisories that have plagued Sarasota County beaches this summer.

On Thursday, Florida Department of Health officials in Sarasota issued the advisory for Brohard Beach as a result of a Wednesday test that showed higher than normal levels of the Enterococcus bacteria, most often associated with the presence of feces from human and/or animal waste.

Enterococcus also can become present because of a combination of natural and man-made sources.

“The beach remains open, however, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place,” a DOH press release states.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Health officials hope to have an update on Friday after the next round of testing.

While the bacteria is most often associated with the presence of feces, health officials believe the bacteria levels are “likely” because of a line of decaying algae along the shoreline. These “wrack” lines act as a food source for wildlife and create natural bacteria reservoirs.

“However,” the release states, “Recent rainfall in the area washing accumulated pollutants, including bacteria from birds, pet feces, and wildlife into local waters may also be a contributing factor.”

Anyone who has caught shellfish in recent days within the area is advised not to consume them.

Health officials advise to clean up after your pets on area beaches and “Children in diapers and people of all ages with diarrhea should not go into the water,” the release states.

Brohard beach is a pet-friendly beach.