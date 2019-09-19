Bradenton approves $124 million budget. There’s money for a new fire station

Meet Bradenton’s City Council Meet the members of Bradenton's City Council Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the members of Bradenton's City Council

With a final budget approved, Bradenton will get a new fire station and see continued infrastructure repairs and replacements.

City council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the final version of the city’s $124 million budget with no changes from the preliminary version passed earlier this month.

There will be an 8 percent increase in taxes, bringing in about $1.5 million to the city.

Millage rates have not chanced from last year, however the increase in property values and the addition of new construction will make up the increase. The city has maintained the same millage rate, 5.8976, since 2014.

A mill is $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

A few of the priorities for the next fiscal year include generators for the fire department and public works annex, a new station for the fire department, continued infrastructure work and an increase in the cost for health insurance for employees. The city is increasing its contributions per employee to cover the shortfalls.

Money was also included in the budget for a potential charter review, which has long been a discussion among council members.

A notable difference between this budget compared to 2018-2019 when it was $142 million is the lack of a large capital project like the City Centre parking garage.