New city budget gives Bradenton a new fire station

A new fire station and infrastructure improvements are all considered in the city of Bradenton’s proposed 2019-2020 budget, but what’s not in there is a big-ticket project accounted for in the previous year’s budget.

Bradenton City Council members unanimously passed a preliminary 2019-2020 budget of $124 million Wednesday.

A notable difference between this budget compared to 2018-2019 when it was $142 million is the lack of a large capital project like the City Centre parking garage.

“This is a more normal year,” said City Administrator Carl Callahan.

There is some money carrying over into the 2020 budget for the garage, about $350,000 mostly for the installation of parking stations and to supplement any other costs that may arise, according to Callahan.

Some of the big-ticket items included in the budget are generators for the fire department and the public works annex to be more prepared to keep operations running in the event of a large storm.

The Bradenton Fire Department is also look in to build a new station , with plans expected to be presented to council as early as Sept. 11, and a new truck to go in it. Those costs were also factored in for fiscal year 2020. Callahan said they hope to have that project done by this time next year.

Another place the city will see an increase in their budget is the health insurance for employees.

“We know there’s some fairly high claims in there,” Callahan said. “It’s the first time in a lot of years we’ve seen this increase. ... It’s just about the luck of the draw, a lot of good years but once in a while you hit a bad year. That’s why we keep reserves.”

The city is increasing its contributions per employee to cover the shortfalls.

As work continues throughout the city to replace and repair infrastructure, the city has budgeted $4.6 million to continue the work.

“We have invested in infrastructure and we have to continue to do that,” Callahan said.

More than $22 million is budgeted for water and sewer revenues and appropriations, more than $2.6 million in capital improvement and more than $4.6 million in infrastructure revenues and appropriations.

There is also more than $8.5 million in revenue will come from a half-cent infrastructure tax.

Money was also included in the budget for a potential charter review, something council members Harold Byrd and Patrick Roff have been urging council to consider doing for months.

The budget for the police department also increased more than 4 percent, mostly to account for salary increases but also to potentially accommodate three new positions the department has requested.

Callahan noted there will be an 8 percent increase in taxes, bringing in about $1.5 million to the city.

Millage rates have not chanced from last year, however the increase in property values and the addition of new construction will make up the increase. The city has maintained the same millage rate, 5.8976, since 2014.

A mill is $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

A second reading and public hearing for the budget will be held at 5:01 p.m. Sept. 18 in council chambers at City Hall.