County approves new $1.5 billion budget. Next year, commissioners may cut your taxes

The Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a $1.5 billion budget Tuesday evening, but not before they pondered a lower millage rate for next year’s taxes.

For the first time in several years, the budget focuses on an expansion of services to accommodate a steadily growing population, said County Administrator Cheri Coryea. Staff also allocated funds for several projects that commissioners had asked for.

“Even though we budgeted $19.2 million out of the $37.2 million in budget requests, we weren’t able to meet everyone’s needs,” Coryea told commissioners. “But again, this is the first year we were able to address all the constitutional officers’ requests and support the sheriff with some of the additions needed.”

After Jan Brewer, the county’s director of Financial Management, gave a presentation on the county’s income and revenue, Commissioner Stephen Jonsson asked whether she would recommend a lower millage rate for Manatee taxpayers.

Even though Manatee’s cash balances are in “a healthy spot,” Brewer pointed out that the county will always be able to use taxpayer dollars to improve quality of life for residents. The millage rate has remained the same since 2007, when it was lowered to 7.0435, or $7.0435 per $1,000 in property value.

Coryea noted that before the county looks to cut the tax rate, they’ll need to consider whether they can operate many of the new services that will be opening in the near future, such as pickleball courts at G.T. Bray Park, the Lincoln Pool and other county amenities.

“One of the things we’ve been talking about over the last three months is operating and maintenance. We’re not prepared to fully staff those particular projects that we mentioned,” she said. “The (Infrastructure Sales Tax) has been a wonderful thing for handling some of these things on our list ... but what we’re trying to do is make sure you can operate those and keep them open.

“The Lincoln Pool will be a nice looking pool, but if we can only keep it open two days a week, then we haven’t done our job for you,” Coryea added.

But Commissioner Reggie Bellamy argued that it’s still worth examining how a lower millage rate would affect the county, and made a motion to discuss the topic at a later date.

“Some of us from the dais are suggesting it, as well as an individual from the public, so I’d like a workshop to see what that would like look,” Bellamy said.

A lower millage rate could be positioned as a tax break for residents, especially if the cut is larger than any increase in their property’s value. In the meantime, the county is also considering charging a new stormwater fee that would be tacked on to property tax bilsl. Officials have also tossed around ideas for paid parking at boat ramps and beaches.

“We really need to look at the overall picture of the finances, not just cutting the millage, but it’s a whole discussion across the board. We’re not just collecting money to put in our savings account,” said Jonsson.

Over the past several months, commissioners have balked at the amount of money sitting in reserves. The county’s policy, set by resolution, is to hold onto 20 percent reserves in the cash balance, the highest amount allowed by Florida law. As needs continue to expand, officials have considered dipping into those reserves to fund several taxpayer requests.

Commissioner Misty Servia explained that she supported the motion because she doesn’t see an issue with having the discussion, but suggested that the county’s reserves are serving their intended purpose as a cushion for a rainy day.

“I’m with all of you. I don’t think that the government should have a big savings account and not do anything with it,” Servia said. “I think that we have the stability we need in case of some unforeseen circumstance. Yeah, things are great right now but I don’t know what the future brings.”

A lower millage rate would result in the county rolling back some of the services it provides to residents, Commissioner Betsy Benac noted.

“I think there’s a lot of misconceptions — this idea that lowering the millage isn’t going to take millions out. It will,” she said. “Where will it take it out from? We need to discuss that. Is it going to come out from public safety? Is it going to come out from operating funds on all these new capital projects so that we can’t run them? We need to answer these questions and we can’t make assumptions without having a workshop.”

Board members voted unanimously to support the motion for a millage rate discussion. A work session will be held in February to examine the effect a potential tax rate cut would have on the county. Coryea said the timing works well, because that’s when county staff will start the budget process back up again.

For a closer look at this year’s Manatee County budget, visit www.MyManatee.org/budget.