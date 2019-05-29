More cops, a new library and a new swimming pool highlight proposed $1.5 billion county budget

Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells calls east county growth ‘alarming’ In a bid to convince Manatee County commissioners why he needed more deputies, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office showed this video explaining how growth in East Manatee puts a strain on their resources. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a bid to convince Manatee County commissioners why he needed more deputies, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office showed this video explaining how growth in East Manatee puts a strain on their resources.

Recently appointed County Administrator Cheri Coryea thrilled the Board of County Commissioners with the presentation of her first recommended county budget Tuesday afternoon.

The proposed fiscal 2020 budget is about $1.5 billion, and includes funding for a number of items on the wish list for board members, such as the Lincoln Park Pool, additional deputies for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the construction of an East County Library in Lakewood Ranch.

Former County Administrator Ed Hunzeker recommended a $1.4 billion budget last year. Coryea’s announcement was accompanied by a 16-minute video that touched on the highlights of her spending recommendations, which centered around the theme of handling the county’s rapid growth.

“Manatee is growing at a pace between 8,000 and 10,000 people a year,” Coryea explained. “This is higher than previous estimates of about 5,000 people a year.”

The budget prioritizes handling that growth by bolstering the county’s infrastructure, public safety initiatives and communication with the public. However, Coryea notes that she wasn’t able to fund all of the projects commissioners asked for at a previous workshop.

“I know today is a quick description of what’s coming, but I think you put the money where we need it,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh told Coryea.

Florida voters did local governments across the state a favor by voting down a proposed increase in the homestead exemption in November. The decision saved Manatee County an estimated total of $11.1 million over three years. The result is a net budget of $736.8 million, thanks in part to a tax base increase of about about 6.5 percent over last year, according to the property appraiser’s office. The millage rate remains unchanged.

The money the county spends will be driven by results, Coryea said, noting that each of the projects will be followed closely to ensure a suitable return on investment.

“This method will allow you to measure the success of your decision this year by investing in the desired result,” she said. “By the time you see the budget for 2021, you’ll know if the results you invested in during 2020 paid off.”

Transportation infrastructure, which is set to receive almost $160 million, was one of the biggest winners in the budget. Coryea’s budget provides $50 million for a major portion of the 44th Avenue extension from 45th Street East to 44th Avenue Plaza East, $10.5 million for road improvements around the Ellenton Premium Outlet and $14.5 for Canal Road.

Another $14.2 million is scheduled for intersection improvements across the county.

Nearly $70 million will go to the Parks System, funding a Parrish Community Park, G.T. Bray pickleball courts, the Lincoln Park Pool in Palmetto and the completion of stormwater improvements at Coquina Beach.

The Lincoln Park Pool in Palmetto will be funded as part of the 2020-2021 Manatee County budget, County Administrator Cheri Coryea said.

The sheriff’s office is expected to receive enough money to hire 10 new deputies, four corrections officers, a chemist, a crime scene technician and a deputy to provide security for the State Attorney’s Office. Manatee will also pay for 50 percent of the salary for three new school resource officers at new county schools.

Coryea also pioneered the transition of the Citizens Action Center into a new 311 center under public safety that could expand during local emergencies, and suggested the county put $6.5 million into a disaster recovery reserve.

Commissioners have been toying with the idea of a new space to hold workshop sessions, so that they can be videotaped and shared with the public. They seemed to agree that Coryea’s plan to spend $1 million for renovation of the old 911 center on the fifth floor of the County Administration Building was a suitable solution.

While commissioners seemed pleased with Coryea’s overview of next year’s spending, they acknowledged that the budget season is just beginning and changes could be coming.

“The devil is in the details, and we’ll know shortly,” said Commissioner Stephen Jonsson.

The next budget discussion is set to take place at the County Administration Building 9 a.m. Thursday