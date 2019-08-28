Braden River High student caught with knife he brought to school, resource officer says

A Braden River High School student has been suspended after bringing a knife to school, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.

He will not face criminal charges because the blade was less than four inches long.

On Aug. 22, another student reported his classmate to the school’s resource officer, deputy Damon Ackerman, according to an incident report. The boy had been showing the knife to other students on the school bus, the other student told Ackerman.

Ackerman immediately pulled the boy out of class, patted him down and confiscated a gold-colored pocket knife with a 3-inch-long blade.

The boy’s mother was contacted and he was suspended for 10 days, five days out of school and five days in school.