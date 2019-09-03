With ‘big shoes’ to fill, long-time Bradenton firefighter promoted to assistant chief

Bradenton fire department names new assistant chief Tim Geer, a long-time firefighter and battalion chief, was selected as the new assistant fire chief for the City of Bradenton Fire Department after the former assistant chief's retirement. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tim Geer, a long-time firefighter and battalion chief, was selected as the new assistant fire chief for the City of Bradenton Fire Department after the former assistant chief's retirement.

There are big shoes to fill in the role of assistant chief for the City of Bradenton Fire Department, but the chief believes they have found the man with the experience to fill them.

As of Aug. 27, Tim Geer, a long-time Bradenton firefighter, stepped into the ranks.

“We’ve been through a lot together in the 22, almost 23 years I’ve been here working for the city. I appreciate the chief. I appreciate Chief (David) Ezell he’s been a great mentor, a great friend,” Geer said Wednesday, as he was introduced to city council members.

Former assistant chief David Ezell announced his retirement from Bradenton’s fire department in August to take on a new role as fire chief for the Clermont, Fla., Fire Department.

Geer joined the department in October 1996. He was promoted through the ranks and most recently served as a battalion chief before taking over as assistant chief.

“You realize at that point you have a lot of responsibility to follow through on big shoes to fill, but with all we have going on and coming up through the ranks I’ve always been involved in the programs we have and the changes inside our department,” Geer said.

He was also a founding member of the department’s Special Operations Program and worked as a team coordinator, training director, and Light Technical Rescue Team leader.

Geer received the Congressional Service Award for service, leadership and a confirmed rescue of a fire victim.

“You always want to put smart people around you, or hang out with the type of folks because it will rub off on you. But from the time I was working with them on-shift I was always learning from Chief Ezell and Chief (Chuck) Edwards,” Geer said.

“Tim’s just a great guy, I look forward to working with him. He’s got big shoes to fill, he realizes that. But if anybody can do it, it will be Tim,” said Bradenton Fire Chief Chuck Edwards. “He’s the type of guy that folks respect. Just big teddy bear, really. You can push him until his eyebrow goes up on one side, you know you’ve probably gone too far it may be time to back down.”

Geer said he is looking forward to facing the upcoming challenges of the role, including addressing growth in the city and building a new fire station while maintaining a focus on personnel and getting proper care and service to the citizens. All while being fiscally responsible.

“As the department faces notable evolution in the next few years, including the reconstruction of two stations and personnel succession implementation, we are confident that the leadership contributions of Assistant Chief Geer will aid in bringing our goals to fruition,” Edwards said in a social media post announcing the promotion.