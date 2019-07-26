Bradenton assistant fire chief to soon say bittersweet goodbye after accepting new job

Fire department rescues kitten from vent City of Bradenton Fire Department rescuers saved a kitten from a residential vent duct Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City of Bradenton Fire Department rescuers saved a kitten from a residential vent duct Monday.

A Bradenton native, long-time firefighter and current assistant chief at the Bradenton Fire Department will soon be saying a bittersweet goodbye to his hometown for a new job opportunity.

David Ezell received and accepted an offer to become the new fire chief in Clermont, Fla., after a nationwide search by the department. His first day will be Sept. 23.

“For me, it’s a dream come true,” Ezell said of becoming chief.

Ezell, 52, said the department in Clermont, about 25 miles west of Orlando, is similar to the size and composition of the Bradenton Fire Department. According to the city’s website, the City of Clermont Fire Department has 51 full-time positions along with a dozen part-time and reserve positions.

It’s a department with a lot of growth coming, Ezell said, and he’s looking forward to helping the department expand and maintain a high level of service while keeping up with demand.

“One of the things I found to be an unbelievable honor is the chief I’m going to be replacing started with the department in 1970 and has been chief since 1990,” Ezell said. “He’s done amazing things with that department. ... He’s an icon over there and I’m basically stepping into the footsteps of a giant.”

While he admits it’s somewhat intimidating, he is ready to lead the department.

A graduate of Manatee High School, he went onto Manatee Community College (now State College of Florida) and studied material science engineering at the University of Florida before joining the Bradenton Fire Department in 1994.

There, he rose through the ranks, becoming a firefighter/EMT in 1996. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2001.

In 2005, a then 27-year-old Ezell’s career moved from fire suppression to administration when he was chosen for deputy chief of administration.

He became assistant fire chief in 2011. Ezell is also a team commander for Manatee County’s All Hazard’s Incident Management Team.

While working for the department, Ezell also earned a bachelor’s degree in business nanagement from National-Louis University in 2002 and a master’s degree in public administration from Barry University in 2012.

Ezell said his experience as assistant chief gave him the opportunity to run nearly every aspect of the department, and he feels prepared to take on his new role as chief.

“We’re proud of him,” Chief Chuck Edwards said when he broke the news to Bradenton City Council members Wednesday.

But it won’t be easy to leave the department he’s spent his entire firefighting career, developing a second family of co-workers over the years.

“A part of me is extremely sad,” Ezell said. “I’ve got to re-establish all new relationships and collaborations with departments and agencies. It’s part of the challenge I like but the part is bittersweet.”

On the same day he was offered chief of the Clermont Fire Department, Ezell was also offered job as chief of Englewood Area Fire Control District. Both were national searches.

“That was truly an honor,” Ezell said of receiving both offers. “I attest that to my experience here at Bradenton and the mentoring of officers over the years.”

Ezell’s last day with the Bradenton Fire Department will be Aug. 23.