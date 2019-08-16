Rollover crash blocks part of busy Palmetto intersection. It wasn’t the only crash Friday

Watch North River firefighters rescue a woman from a rollover crash North River firefighters pull a woman from a rollover crash at 8th Avenue and 5th Street West in Palmetto. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North River firefighters pull a woman from a rollover crash at 8th Avenue and 5th Street West in Palmetto.

A traffic crash in Palmetto caused a vehicle to rollover on its side, one of several traffic incidents law enforcement responded to Friday.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said his officers had responded three crashes, including the rollover.

The overturned vehicle, a white Ford SUV, was on its side at the intersection of Eight Avenue West and Fifth Street West shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

The crash, which involved at least one other vehicle and four total people, temporarily blocked one southbound lane of Eighth Avenue West and one eastbound lane of Fifth Street West.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

North River Fire District firefighters worked to free one woman from the overturned SUV. Once she was safely out of the vehicle, she turned to embrace another woman nearby.

Tyler said a child who was also in the SUV had already been safely removed from the vehicle.

A woman in the second vehicle was put onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.

None of the injuries immediately appeared serious, Tyler said.

A crowd of nearly a dozen people gathered at the intersection and watched as emergency responders tended to victims and investigated the crash.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, though Tyler suspected the day’s rain was likely a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Palmetto police are not the only ones responding to crashes Friday. Florida Highway Patrol has responded to at least three crashes on Interstate 75 in Manatee County.