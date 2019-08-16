Traffic

Rollover accident on I-75 has two lanes blocked in Manatee County

This is a developing story.
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that two northbound lanes on Interstate 75 near State Road 64 are blocked.

Officials reported a rollover accident and emergency personnel are working the accident scene.

The accident occurred around 12:45 p.m.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available regarding the details of the crash.

This is a developing story.

