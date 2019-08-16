Rollover accident on I-75 has two lanes blocked in Manatee County

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that two northbound lanes on Interstate 75 near State Road 64 are blocked.

Officials reported a rollover accident and emergency personnel are working the accident scene.

I-75: 2 northbound lanes blocked between SR64 and US301N, as reported by FDOT.https://t.co/gkgPo5OU8x pic.twitter.com/jzEeeis4Jj — Sarasota Manatee RTMC (@941_Traffic) August 16, 2019

The accident occurred around 12:45 p.m.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available regarding the details of the crash.

This is a developing story.