After two months of construction, this Palmetto roadway is reopening

The Florida Department of Transportation said the project would take about 70 days and it was right.

On Friday afternoon, FDOT and the city of Palmetto reopened 10th Street West between Second and Sixth avenues for a project that included new sidewalks, new turn lanes, improved drainage and improved conditions at two railroad crossings.

The project kicked off at the end of May with full road closures.

Penny Johnston, executive assistant at the city of Palmetto, was happy to make the announcement at around noon on Friday with expectations the road would be fully reopened by 3 p.m.

Johnston said the city is thrilled and “appreciative for the safety improvements and congestion management on our streets.”