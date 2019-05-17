Half-mile portion of busy Palmetto road to be closed for over 2 months, FDOT says

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

A major construction project along 10th Street West will shut down the road for more than two months, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Traffic officials say the project will bring sidewalks, turn lanes, improved drainage and improvements to two railroad crossings. FDOT says 10th Street West will be shut down between Sixth Avenue Drive West and Second Avenue West in Palmetto.

A detour will be in place for about 70 days, according to an FDOT spokesperson Brian Rick. The closure is set to begin overnight between Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31.

Around mid-August, that section of the street should be open again. If further construction is needed, the road will only be closed overnight at that point.

The suggested detours for traveling east and west — along Seventh Street West and 17th Street West — may put a strain on traffic and drivers.

“The main thing for motorists is to please follow the detours and pay attention to what you’re doing,” Rick said.