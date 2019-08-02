No-swim advisory has been lifted for Sarasota beach that had feces-related bacteria

Contaminated floodwater swirls with risk for serious infection Hurricane floodwater often harbors harmful bacteria, most notably Vibrio vulnificus. If contracted, it can lead to serious infection or death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane floodwater often harbors harmful bacteria, most notably Vibrio vulnificus. If contracted, it can lead to serious infection or death.

According to health officials, it’s safe to go back into the waters off North Jetty Beach in Sarasota.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County on Friday lifted a no-swim advisory it implemented on Thursday because of high levels of bacteria related to the presence of feces.

On Thursday, health officials said their weekly water-quality testing had shown the presence of the enteroccus bacteria “outside acceptable limits” and issued the advisory, which included to avoid eating fish and shellfish caught in the area of North Jetty Beach.

While the enteroccus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources, such as pet waste, livestock, failed septic tanks and human sewage spills, officials say the high levels were likely due to a “wrack line,” which is a line of decaying algae that acts as a natural bacteria reservoir.

“Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this site,” the press release states.

The DOH in Sarasota County monitors 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches and reports no other issues at this time.