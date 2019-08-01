This Sarasota beach has feces-related bacteria. Health officials say stay out of water

Contaminated floodwater swirls with risk for serious infection Hurricane floodwater often harbors harmful bacteria, most notably Vibrio vulnificus. If contracted, it can lead to serious infection or death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane floodwater often harbors harmful bacteria, most notably Vibrio vulnificus. If contracted, it can lead to serious infection or death.

Higher-than-normal levels of bacteria related to the presence of feces has led Sarasota County health officials to issue a no-swim advisory for North Jetty Beach.

The amount of enteroccus bacteria found during routine weekly water-quality testing on Wednesday was “outside acceptable limits,” according to a press release issued Thursday.

Health officials say the bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources such as pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife and human sewage from failed septic systems or sewage spills that have plagued Sarasota lately.

However, health officials note, “No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the posted beach in the past two weeks.”

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County and the rapid response team from Sarasota County believe the current situation is naturally occurring and have issued the advisory as a precaution.

The rapid response team observed a “wrack line,” which is a line of decaying algae along the shoreline and provides food for shorebirds and wildlife while acting as a natural bacteria reservoir.

“Additionally, recent rainfall in the area washing accumulated pollutants, including bacteria from birds, pet feces and wildlife into local waters may also be a contributing factor,” the release states.

DOH Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham said when bacteria levels are this high in recreational waters, the program is in place to protect public health because there is a risk people could become ill.

“People, especially the very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system and swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses,” Higginbotham said. “If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.”

The beaches will remain open but people are advised against swimming at North Jetty until the advisory is lifted. Health officials say the next round of testing will take place Friday and the public will be notified if it is safe to get back into the water.

Health officials further advise to avoid eating fish and shellfish caught within the affected area.