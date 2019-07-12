Blue-green algae levels are back to ‘normal’ in the Manatee River, DEP says

Why is the water so green? An algal bloom in some waters of the Manatee River has been detected by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. No toxins have been present in recent water samples. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An algal bloom in some waters of the Manatee River has been detected by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. No toxins have been present in recent water samples.

Algae levels in the Manatee River are back to “normal,” according to the latest weekly update on blue-green algae from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Algal blooms were not detected at all in two Manatee County site visits, FDEP officials said. The news comes about three weeks after thick algae blooms were found clogging waterways at Robinson Preserve and in the Manatee River.

“The Manatee River conditions have improved to normal,” the DEP wrote in its report.

The Braden River, however, still has a “slight green tint,” officials said, and additional sampling will be conducted soon. The recent bloom attracted attention from local politicians who toured Robinson Preserve along with county staff to experience the issue firsthand at the end of June.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

To report a freshwater algal bloom or to request information about blue-green algae, call FDEP at (855) 305-3903.

SHARE COPY LINK Thick algae in some of the waterways at Robinson Preserve, thought to be blue-green algae and grasses, created a bit of a stink and tough paddling for kayakers.