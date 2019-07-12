Local
Blue-green algae levels are back to ‘normal’ in the Manatee River, DEP says
Why is the water so green?
Algae levels in the Manatee River are back to “normal,” according to the latest weekly update on blue-green algae from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Algal blooms were not detected at all in two Manatee County site visits, FDEP officials said. The news comes about three weeks after thick algae blooms were found clogging waterways at Robinson Preserve and in the Manatee River.
“The Manatee River conditions have improved to normal,” the DEP wrote in its report.
The Braden River, however, still has a “slight green tint,” officials said, and additional sampling will be conducted soon. The recent bloom attracted attention from local politicians who toured Robinson Preserve along with county staff to experience the issue firsthand at the end of June.
To report a freshwater algal bloom or to request information about blue-green algae, call FDEP at (855) 305-3903.
