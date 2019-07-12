Two 4-story hotels planned along busy Bradenton intersection. Traffic is one concern

New hotels, commercial space planned on S.R. 64 and I75 A preliminary site plan for two 4-story, 100 room hotels along with 6,500 square feet of commercial space earned a recommendation for approval from the Planning Commission July 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A preliminary site plan for two 4-story, 100 room hotels along with 6,500 square feet of commercial space earned a recommendation for approval from the Planning Commission July 11, 2019.

Bradenton travelers may soon have two more places to spend the night while visiting the area.

A preliminary site plan for two 4-story, 100-room hotels along with 6,500 square feet of commercial space earned a recommendation for approval from the Planning Commission on Thursday.

The 6.28-acre development would be located behind Wendy’s at the southeast corner of State Road 64 and Interstate- 5. According to the plan, one of hotel buildings is slated for the south side of the property and another on the east side. The retail space would be located just off of 64th Street Court East.

Representatives for the project told commissioners that the area is transitioning to more commercial uses and that a hotel would fit in because there are already some in the area. One of the more notable developments in the area is construction of a new shopping plaza that will be anchored by Costco at the northwest corner of the interchange.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But Planning Commissioner Bill Smock said he feared the single entrance to the project along 64th Street Court East would bring too much traffic for a road that isn’t in good shape.

“I think it looks like it’s going to be an incredible project,” Smock said. “My only concern is the amount of traffic on that intersection.”

“That road is highly inadequate for the traffic that’s there now,” he continued.

According to county staff, any increased traffic analysis and road upgrades that the developer may be responsible for will come later in the process.

The Board of County Commissioners is expected to consider the hotel development at a future meeting.