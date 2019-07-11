Nearly 24 hours after Siesta Key sewage spill, officials issue health warning

Florida Dept. of Health: Swim it, shore it or dodge it Warmer weather means getting outdoors in Florida’s beautiful surroundings at the beaches, rivers and lakes! Make sure you know when to Swim it, Shore it or Dodge it and protect yourself while having fun in the water! http://www.FloridaHealth.gov. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Warmer weather means getting outdoors in Florida’s beautiful surroundings at the beaches, rivers and lakes! Make sure you know when to Swim it, Shore it or Dodge it and protect yourself while having fun in the water! http://www.FloridaHealth.gov.

Almost 24 hours after 36,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Grand Canal that feeds the Gulf of Mexico at Siesta Key, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota has issued a water quality advisory.

The DOH issued the release at about 4:20 p.m. on July 10, 23 hours after the spill was contained on the afternoon of July 9.

“People are urged to take precautions when in contact with the waters of Grand Canal,” the press release states. “Sarasota County utilities will be conducting water testing in Grand Canal at locations upstream and downstream of the spill location. Water testing will continue until bacterial levels return to normal.”

Health officials warn that, “water contaminated with wastewater overflow presents several health risks to humans. Untreated human sewage with microbes could cause gastrointestinal issues and other conditions.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone who has come into contact with the waters associated with the Grand Canal should wash thoroughly, especially before eating and drinking. Children and older adults, as well as people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to disease, so every precaution should be taken if in contact with the waters of the Grand Canal, officials said.

For more information about the potential health effects of wastewater overflow, contact DOH Sarasota at 941-861-6133.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a report on July 9 detailing the spill.

“The Lockwood Ridge booster station designed to relieve the high force main pressure from the Siesta Key Master Lift Station failed, resulting in the master station spilling approximately 36,000 gallons into the Grand Canal” the DEP report states.

According to the Sarasota County water atlas website, the Grand Canal is a 10-mile long network of shallow canals that provide an extensive waterfront to residential areas for boat access into Roberts Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.