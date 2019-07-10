36,000 gallons of raw sewage spills into Siesta Key canal, DEP says

One day on Siesta Key Spend the day on Siesta Key in Sarasota County -- all in just 30 seconds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Spend the day on Siesta Key in Sarasota County -- all in just 30 seconds.

About 36,000 gallons of raw sewage has leaked into the Grand Canal from a lift station near Siesta Key, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“The Lockwood Ridge booster station designed to relieve the high force main pressure from the Siesta Key Master Lift Station failed, resulting in the master station spilling approximately 36,000 gallons into the Grand Canal,” a DEP report states. “Approximately 14,700 gallons recovered.”

According to the report, public works officials were able to manually open a valve at the Lockwood Ridge metering station, diverting some of the flow north. That lowered the force main pressures and stopped the spill.

The report states the spill was stopped at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, but does not indicate when the sewage first began spilling into the canal.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The location of the spill is a decommissioned treatment facility that is no longer in service, according to Sarasota County officials and is scheduled to be demolished at some point in the future.

Authorities were able to get lime down onto the affected areas immediately after the spill.

The Grand Canal is a 10-mile long system of shallow canals that run within residential areas and spills into Roberts Bay, as well as the Gulf of Mexico.

There was no immediate indication on how much of the sewage may, or may have already, reached the gulf.