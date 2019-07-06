‘Standing on the shoulders’ of their ancestors, Parrish community celebrates heritage

‘Good things come out of Parrish’ as community reconnects More than 200 people showed up to the Parrish Community Reunion at Ola Mae Sims Park on Saturday. Organizers said they planned the event to reconnect with loved ones and celebrates their ancestors by sharing stories, food and fun. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 200 people showed up to the Parrish Community Reunion at Ola Mae Sims Park on Saturday. Organizers said they planned the event to reconnect with loved ones and celebrates their ancestors by sharing stories, food and fun.

As their community continues to expand with new development, a group of Parrish residents found time Saturday to reconnect and honor the ones who shaped their neighborhood.

A massive gathering of more than 200 people filled Ola Mae Sims Park throughout the day. Organizers spread the word to friends and family on Facebook, hoping to turn the day into a memorable occasion.

Judging by the sea of red “Straight Outta Parrish FL” shirts, it was a success.

“We’re just here to celebrate Parrish. We’re bringing that country feel,” said 28-year-old Edward Bennett IV, who helped plan the event.

Aside from somber events like funerals, Bennett explained that his community hasn’t come together as one for quite some time. The Parrish Community Reunion had been in discussion for a few months, but seeing it finally come together was a moment to behold, according to Nikita Goff, who also helped organize the event.

“There are lots of smiles. Just to see it happen is a joy. It’s nice to know we can let loose and just have fun,” Goff said.

One of the main topics of conversation on Saturday was the growth that Parrish has seen in recent years. What used to be dirt roads and orange groves is now dotted with new subdivisions and shopping centers, Goff, 30, pointed out.

More than 200 Parrish community members gathered at Ola Mae Sims Park on Saturday to celebrate their ancestors and reconnect with friends, family and neighbors. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

“Parrish was a country town and Erie was the only paved road we had,” said Goff. “It’s nice to see it turn into a little town.”

Another major part of the celebration was honoring those who came before, Bennett said.

“We’re standing on the shoulders of our ancestors today, so it’s important that we remember who they were,” he said.

Under a shaded pavilion, 77-year-old Daisy Cooper laid out a collection of obituaries and funeral programs that have been preserved over the years.

“I keep them for memories of the people I used to know so that I can educate the young ones who didn’t get a chance to know them,” Cooper said.

Around the table, kids and parents alike sorted through the pamphlets like trading cards, pointing, laughing and sharing stories that may have otherwise been forgotten.

A pair of elected officials — County Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace and Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells — made an appearance at the reunion, as well.

Daisy Cooper, 77, (right) shows off her collection of obituaries and funeral programs that have been preserved over the years to younger generations at the Parrish Community Reunion at Ola Mae Sims Park on Saturday. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

Wells, who has lived in Parrish with his wife for more than 20 years, addressed the crowd, calling the area “a great place to live and a great place to raise a family.”

“This kind of thing is important. I really appreciate the organizers for doing something like this,” Wells said in an interview with the Bradenton Herald. “It’s great to recognize how this community started.”

Ola Mae Sims’ daughter, 62-year-old Patricia Rhodes, was also present. She said her mother was a fierce community advocate, and if her mother could see Saturday’s event, she’d be smiling from ear to ear.

“This park is for the community and she always worked for the community,” she said.