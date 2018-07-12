Development is booming in Parrish. Another 600-plus new homes will soon be on the way.

Neal Communities’ Canoe Creek neighborhood, which is being built on the site of Palmetto Pines Golf Course, is moving toward a fall opening.
The new development on Golf Course Road will bring another 621 home sites to the Parrish area.
In all, an estimated 23,000 North River homes have been approved for construction or are pending approvals by Manatee County government, the Bradenton Herald has previously reported. Many of those homes are located in a belt surrounding Parrish.
“All of a sudden everyone has heard of Parrish,” Realtor Leslie Wells said of the surge of development.
Such an intense period of development may not be to everyone’s liking, but Wells said she is a fan of the work done by Neal Communities.
“Anything Pat Neal does is always first class. Everything he does is top notch,” Wells said.
Canoe Creek, which is being built on 304 acres, will offer modern farmhouse and American coastal home designs in 13 floor plans ranging from 1,493 to 3,346 square feet.
Canoe Creek will feature a recreation area and an amenity center containing a clubhouse, fitness room, pool and spa, four pickleball courts and a dog park nearby, Neal Communities said in a press release.
The community will also have a lifestyle coordinator.
“Canoe Creek will offer a valuable alternative to Lakewood Ranch and the Sarasota real estate marketplace,” said Michael Storey, president of Neal Communities. “Situated near great shopping and several city centers, Parrish is becoming an increasingly popular location. We believe home buyers will appreciate the low fees, spacious floor plans, larger home sites and flexible indoor and outdoor spaces.”
Neal bought the property at 14355 Golf Course Road in 2006 for $15.1 million, with long-term plans to develop it, the Herald previously reported.
The golf course was founded in the early 1950s by the Meyers family. Proceeds from the course were used to benefit the Palmetto Boys and Girls Club, according to Herald archives.
The money from the 2006 sale was invested to provide funding for the Boys and Girls Club.
Residents inside and outside of Parrish are well aware of the big changes coming to the community.
One of Manatee County’s largest and fastest-growing churches, Bayside Community Church, is establishing a campus in Parrish.
Nancy White, an officer of the Parrish Arts Council, said the council is currently conducting an “Old Florida” photography contest, inviting Southwest Florida residents to submit their photos.
The Old Florida theme could be anything from Spanish influence, to local architecture, orange groves, and more. The contest is not limited to Parrish. Prizes will be awarded in adult and junior categories.
For more information, visit http://www.parrishartscouncil.org, and click on call to artists.
The arts council is also planning a “Capturing Historic Parrish” art competition for members only.
