Man found floating in pond near a Manatee Publix has been identified

Investigators have identified the man they believe accidentally drowned in a retention pond last week alongside a Publix supermarket.

Christopher Grieve, 49, was found Friday morning floating in the pond alongside the Publix at 2875 University Parkway.

Manatee sheriff’s office detectives identified him and contacted his family, but did not make his identity public until after an autopsy confirmed it on Monday.

There were no signs of foul play or trauma, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren.

“We are investigating this as an accidental drowning,” Warren said on Tuesday.

Detectives are awaiting the results of toxicology testing to learn if any substances were in Grieve’s system.