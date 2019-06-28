Body recovered from Manatee County lake, cops say

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A man’s body was found floating in a retention pond alongside a Publix in Manatee County on Friday morning.

At 10:44 a.m., Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the pond next to the Publix supermarket at 2875 University Parkway, when someone reported seeing the body.

“We’re are not seeing anything that looks like foul play,” sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren said.

The man appears to be middle-aged and has not been identified. The dive team had to be called to help remove the body.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“He could have been there a day or two, maybe longer,” Warren said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



