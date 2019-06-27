Here’s how long this Bradenton road near a school will be closed this summer

State has major transportation projects planned for Bradenton area State has major transportation projects planned for Bradenton area. Officials invite your input at public hearing Dec. 6. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State has major transportation projects planned for Bradenton area. Officials invite your input at public hearing Dec. 6.

Starting Monday, the next phase of the city’s ongoing water main replacement program will close down a street near Manatee High School with hopes work will be wrapped up in time for class.

Ninth Avenue West between 33rd Street Court West and 30th Street West, north of Manatee High School, will be closed this summer to allow crews to install new water main facilities in the eastbound lane and replace the storm system facilities in the westbound lane.

Crews will replace about 2,400 feet of old water main pipe.

Public works requested the road be closed from July 1 to August 5 for the work to be completed. They hope to have it ready before the new school year starts.

Traffic will be diverted to 17th Avenue West east and west bound.

The contract for the work was awarded to DeJonge Excavating for their $740,292 bid, but the total cost will also include a 10 percent contingency, for a project budget of $814,321. The city’s infrastructure fund will cover the cost.