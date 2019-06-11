Water main replacement could slow traffic on busy Bradenton street. And it’s near a school

State has major transportation projects planned for Bradenton area State has major transportation projects planned for Bradenton area. Officials invite your input at public hearing Dec. 6. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State has major transportation projects planned for Bradenton area. Officials invite your input at public hearing Dec. 6.

Water main pipes will likely be replaced near Manatee High School this summer, with hopes the project will be done before classes are back in session.

A water main improvement project slated for part of Ninth Avenue West between 26th Street West to 33rd Street Court West is the next phase of the city’s ongoing water main replacement program.

Crews will be hired to replace about 2,400 feet of old water main pipe, said Jim McLellan, director of Bradenton’s Public Works Department.

A contract for the work is expected to be awarded to DeJonge Excavating for their $740,292 bid — the lowest out of five submitted to the city. The contract award is listed on Bradenton City Council’s consent agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The total cost will also include a 10 percent contingency, for a project budget of $814,321. Funding for the project will come from the city’s infrastructure fund.

Pending the city council’s approval, work could begin as early as next week.

The goal, McLellan said, is to have the project ongoing in the summer and be completed by the time school starts again in mid-August.

McLellan said they will try to use lane closures to minimize full road closures while the crews work to complete the pipe replacement.