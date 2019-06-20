Local
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Manatee Avenue West crash
Share the Road: Watch for motorcycles
Details of how a motorcyclist was killed on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West on Wednesday afternoon remain limited as the Bradenton Police Department said Thursday that the investigation has not yet concluded.
Police identified the victim 21-year-old Grace Tranc.
Tranc, a Bradenton resident originally from Chicago, was killed after her motorcycle collided with a car. Photos from the scene indicate Tranc’s motorcycle was pinned underneath the car.
It remains unclear how the accident happened until police release the final report.
The crash initially closed all lanes heading east and west at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday and traffic did not resume to normal until around 3 p.m. once the site was clear.
Comments