All eastbound and westbound lanes of Manatee Avenue near 47th Street West are closed Wednesday afternoon because of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

CRASH: Manatee Ave at 47th St W, #Bradenton. All westbound and all eastbound lanes blocked. #TrafficAlert https://t.co/mfS7N3kLCB pic.twitter.com/ia9YQnLEWX — Sarasota Manatee RTMC (@941_Traffic) June 19, 2019

Further details were not immediately available as first responders were just arriving.

You are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.