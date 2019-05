What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person was killed in a crash on U.S. 19 near U.S. 41 in Palmetto, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene of the motorcycle crash at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol identified the victim of the crash Thursday morning. Read more here.