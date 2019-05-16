Bradenton man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash on U.S. 19, troopers say

Share the Road: Watch for motorcycles Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted.

A 22-year-old Bradenton man is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Palmetto, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Elier Gonzalez Perez was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle north on U.S. 19 around 7:45 p.m. and approaching a left-hand curve in the road just north of U.S. 41 when the crash occurred, according to FHP’s report.

Perez was in the outside lane and failed to negotiate the turn, the motorcycle went onto the paved shoulder to the east and struck the guardrail. The collision separated Perez from the motorcycle and he went over the guardrail and down a grass embankment, according to FHP.

The motorcycle continued to go north along the east side guardrail on U.S. 19 until it collided with the wall of a bridge and went across the northbound lanes, into the shoulder on the other side of the road, where it stopped after hitting another guardrail, troopers reported.

Perez was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred and was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, according to FHP. The 22-year-old died from his injuries.