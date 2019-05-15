Does your teen need a ride? MCAT offering cheap unlimited bus passes this summer

MCAT bus system 101 Video highlights the advantages of using the Manatee County Area Transit system. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video highlights the advantages of using the Manatee County Area Transit system.

A popular transportation deal for local teenagers is being offered up again by Manatee County Area Transit this summer.

The county is offering a $25 Summer ConneXion pass for teens 19 years old or younger, granting them unlimited access to MCAT buses between June 1 and Aug. 31. Riders can even use their smartphone as their bus pass.

“The summer youth bus pass program is designed to improve access to training and summer employment opportunities for area youth during the summer break months,” said William Steele, the county’s transit division manager.

By using the free Token Transit mobile app, teens can use their phones to validate as many bus passes as they need. Riders will also need to present ID to the bus driver each time they board. The same deal was offered last summer, as well, according to a press release.

To purchase a Summer ConneXion pass, buyers may visit the Downtown Bradenton or DeSoto Transit Stations, use the Token Transit app or submit a mail order. Passes will become available May 28. Physicals cards that can be swiped at the farebox are also available.

For more information on Summer ConneXion passes, call MCAT at (941) 747-8621.