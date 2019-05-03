Sarasota police chief’s daughter ‘not shot by the suspect.’ Cops say his gun wasn’t loaded

Sarasota police chief, lieutenant discuss missing Sarasota family Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino and Sarasota Police Lt. Randy Boyd speak on the case of a missing Sarasota mother and her two daughters, who were last seen Saturday at their home. Video by Amaris Castillo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino and Sarasota Police Lt. Randy Boyd speak on the case of a missing Sarasota mother and her two daughters, who were last seen Saturday at their home. Video by Amaris Castillo.

In an incident that ended with the Maryland police officer daughter of Sarasota Police Department Chief Bernadette DiPino being shot and injured in the line of duty, the alleged shooter did not have a loaded gun, officials said Friday, contrary to their initial statement.

DiPino’s daughter, only identified as Police Officer First Class T. Hays by Baltimore County police, was injured in the shooting. She suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body and remains in stable condition at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma, according to a news release.

“It’s clearly a case of friendly fire at this point,” Baltimore County police Cpl. Shawn Vinson told WBAL TV 11. “There’s no way that (Robert Johnson) fired his weapon.”

Police do not believe there was a second gunman, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County police officers shot and killed Robert Uhl Johnson, 76 , in his home in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue in Parkville around 1:37 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the department.

“The Department provided misinformation shortly after the incident occurred, indicating that the suspect fired a weapon at the officers upon entering the home,” the news release stated.

Police initially said the suspect in the officer shooting, identified as Johnson, fired a gun at officers who went into his home. However, police said in a news release Friday the gun Johnson was holding was not loaded.

Officers went to Johnson’s home after he called 911 Thursday saying there was someone in his home waiving a gun at him and “methodically providing his personal information” before hanging up. When the 911 call-taker tried to call Johnson back for more information he did not answer, the news release said.





When police arrived, they found Johnson sitting in a chair facing the front door and refused to get up or leave the home, according to police.

Johnson reportedly told officers there was no one inside the home. As police came inside, he allegedly lowered his right hand and picked up a handgun, the news release stated.

After looking at body camera footage and evidence, police have now said Johnson picked up the gun, did not put it down when instructed to do so by officers, and instead pointed the gun at police.

A subsequent investigation found the gun Johnson was holding was not loaded.

“I’m sorry I have to do this,” Johnson reportedly said, according to police.

The four officers fired their weapons.

Johnson reportedly left his will and burial requests “out for officers to find,” the news release stated.

However, Vinson told FOX 25 News they could not classify it as a suicide by police, it’s “leading up to that classification.”

The other three officers involved, identified as Police Officers First Class J. Hummel, A. Burns, and J. Deford, are on routine administrative leave. They did not have a history of police-involved shootings and each had at least 10 years experience.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the case will be submitted to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

DiPino is in Maryland with her family, a news release from the Sarasota Police Department said Friday.