Sarasota Police Chief’s daughter, a police officer in Maryland, shot in line of duty

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino’s daughter, a law enforcement officer in Maryland, was shot in a standoff at a Parkville, Md. home on Thursday afternoon.

DiPino’s daughter, who’s name has not been released, was seriously injured in the shootout.

She was undergoing surgery at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center on Thursday night, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

DiPino was notified of the incident on Thursday afternoon and traveled to Maryland to be with her daughter and family.

The officer’s injuries are not life threatening, according to Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson.

Vinson said that the officer would remain in surgery for an extended time and would then be transferred to intensive care.

Officers were responding to a report of an armed man at a Parkville home when the shooting took place, according BCPD.

Around 1:30 p.m., they entered the residence looking for the homeowner who had called 911 when they were confronted by a man with a gun. He started shooting, and the officers returned fire.

The man, who was not immediately identified, died as a result of his injuries.

It was not clear if he lived in the home.