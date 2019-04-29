3-year-old boy whose body was found hours after kayak capsized identified by FWC

FWC investigates drowning of 3-year-old boy off of Emerson Point in Manatee County Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a kayaking accident that resulted in the drowning of a 3-year-old boy off of Emerson Point in Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a kayaking accident that resulted in the drowning of a 3-year-old boy off of Emerson Point in Manatee County.

Officials have released the identity of a 3-year-old boy who died after a kayak overturned Saturday evening in waters near Emerson Point Preserve.

Caleb Nopal, 3, of Bradenton, was found dead in the water around 11:30 p.m. Saturday by Eckerd College Search and Rescue Team crews, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Three other people in the kayak were rescued after the kayak capsized around 8:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office previously said it was not known what caused the kayak to capsize as it returned to a dock.

Caleb was in a kayak with an 8-year-old child and two adults, 29 and 34 years old, all of Bradenton, according to FWC.

Responding agencies were able to save three people, but were not immediately able to find Caleb. Hours later, his body was found.

None of the people in the kayak wore a life jacket, FWC spokeswoman Ashley Tyer said.

All children under age 6 are required to wear a personal floatation device approved by the U.S. Coast Guard and all vessels are required by law to have life jackets for each person on board.

Initial reports from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday indicated there were two kayaks; however, FWC officials said Monday there was only one involved in the incident and it was not rented or borrowed.

The FWC investigation into the incident is ongoing. Tyer previously told the Bradenton Herald that boating accident investigations are usually given up to 60 days to be completed before findings are made public, but this investigation likely will be done sooner.

“The FWC sends its sincerest condolences to the families of those involved in this incident,” Tyer said.