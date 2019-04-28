3-year-old drowns after kayaking accident off Emerson Point. State officials are investigating

FWC investigates drowning of 3-year-old boy off of Emerson Point in Manatee County Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a kayaking accident that resulted in the drowning of a 3-year-old boy off of Emerson Point in Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a kayaking accident that resulted in the drowning of a 3-year-old boy off of Emerson Point in Manatee County.

A kayak with two children and two adults on board capsized near Emerson Point on Snead Island in Palmetto on Saturday, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The youngest child, a 3-year-old boy, drowned.

Eckerd College Search and Rescue recovered his body around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a search that lasted for several hours, according to FWC public information officer Ashley Tyer.

The two adults and older child were pulled safely from the water by first responders with the North River Fire District. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC also participated in the search and rescue effort.

None of the kayakers, including the drowned boy, were wearing life jackets.

FWC is now investigating the accident; the state agency is responsible for investigating all boating accidents in Florida waters.

Tyer said investigations are typically allowed up to 60 days to finish before findings are made public, but this one will likely be completed sooner.

The sheriff’s office initially reported that two kayaks had capsized, but investigators have since determined that there was only one vessel involved.

It is unknown what caused the kayak to capsize. It happened around 8 p.m. as the boaters returned to a dock at the preserve, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are assisting FWC with a search and rescue in the water off Emerson Point / Snead Island. 2 kayaks capsized while returning to a dock, 3 people were rescued, but a 3 year old child is still missing. — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) April 28, 2019

Emerson Point Preserve is a popular destination for kayaking and canoeing, with mangrove tunnels, multiple launch points and access to Tampa Bay, Terra Ceia Bay and the Manatee River.

Many kayakers do not wear life jackets, but Tyer says that FWC strongly advises it — and children under six years of age are required to wear a life jacket by law.

“We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and community during this trying time,” Tyer said.