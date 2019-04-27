Bradenton’s DeSoto Grand Parade celebrates legacy of America’s veterans in 80th year

Watch floats and marching bands at 2019 DeSoto Grand Parade The DeSoto Grand Parade brought over 150 floats and other parade vehicles to the streets of Bradenton on April 27 in its 80th year. The 2019 iterations gave a salute to America's veterans and entertained a crowd of more than 100,000 people. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The DeSoto Grand Parade brought over 150 floats and other parade vehicles to the streets of Bradenton on April 27 in its 80th year. The 2019 iterations gave a salute to America's veterans and entertained a crowd of more than 100,000 people.

There wasn’t a single drop of actual precipitation for the 80th annual DeSoto Grand Parade, but it brought its own forecast of raining beads and thunderous cheers to the streets of Bradenton on Saturday evening.

To say the parade is much-anticipated each year is an understatement. As early as last week, residents began plopping down their lawn chairs and staking claim to front-row seats along the 2.4-mile route that begins at Manatee High School and ends in downtown Bradenton.

The event typically attracts more than 100,000 people, and this year was no different, thanks in large part to a combination of fair temperatures throughout the night and a long-cherished sense of tradition.

Cpl. Steve Lewis, one of the last survivors of the all-black cavalry known as the Buffalo Soldiers, served as this year’s Grand Marshal. His presence was highlighted by this year’s parade theme — “A Salute to American Veterans.” Lewis wore his Last Buffalo Soldier attire as he rode down the parade line in a military Humvee, waving to the crowd.

“This year, the Hernando De Soto Historical Society says ‘thank you’ to America’s veterans,” organizers said on the parade website. “Together we salute their service, honor their sacrifice and promise that their dedication to our country will never be forgotten.”

More than 150 floats and other parade vehicles joined in the celebration this year. Law enforcement agencies from across the county, elected officials, marching bands and other organizations brought out their pickup trucks, trailers and other mobile rides to toss beads, toys and other goodies to an excited crowd.

Corporal Steve Lewis, one of the last survivors of the all-black cavalry known as the Buffalo Soldiers, served as this year’s Grand Marshal. He rode along in a military humvee at the 80th annual DeSoto Grand Parade Saturday evening. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

Parade participants came from far and wide to entertain Manatee County residents. Dallas McCleery, a 70-year-old Navy veteran with the Southern Hillsborough Elk’s Lodge Riders, joined the American Legion crew to celebrate veterans.

“This is a good thing,” McCleery said. “It’s needed and keeps some of us who aren’t as fortunate in the spotlight. It’s good awareness.”

One of those veterans in the spotlight was Patrick Tarantino, a Korean War veteran who served in the Air Force. He rode with Honor Flight along with other Korean War vets.

“It seems like this kind of thing is a long time coming,” the 89-year-old said of the parade. “People are really getting behind the veterans.”

According to Bob Elkin, with the Santa Claus Drill Team Honor Guard, that’s the sort of thing that should be done year-round, and the members of his organization stick to it.

An onlooker snaps a photo of a float at the 80th annual DeSoto Grand Parade on Saturday evening. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

“Honoring veterans is extremely important,” Elkin said. “This country wouldn’t be what it is without them, and that includes the sacrifice of our hometown heroes and first responders.”

An ode to America’s veterans didn’t mean any less fun for those lining the streets and shouting out to the oncoming floats.

Bradenton resident Debi Hiltzman, 54, hasn’t been to the DeSoto Grand Parade in about 15 years, but this was a special one. She stood along the street waiting for her granddaughter, 8-year-old Chloe Strunk, to ride by with the DeSoto Queen’s Court Conquistadorables.

The DeSoto Grand Parade entertained more than 100,000 people Saturday evening as it celebrated the legacy of America’s veterans. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

But the best part of the parade?

“The beads and the candy, of course,” Hiltzman exclaimed.

The DeSoto Grand Parade serves as the culmination of a month packed with other DeSoto-run community events, such as the Seafood Festival at Sutton and Lamb Park in Palmetto and the wacky DeSoto Bottle Boat Regatta.