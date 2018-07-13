A Bradenton man drove away almost 2 months ago. He hasn’t been seen since, cops say

It has been almost two months since 37-year-old Jeremey Joyner has been seen, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Joyner has been missing since May 25. Deputies believe his disappearance is “suspicious in nature” but they have no evidence of foul play or that he is in danger.
His family reported him missing in May, after he took off in a family member’s vehicle, said Dave Bristow, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was found in a parking lot in June, but Joyner is still missing.
Bristow said they have “no evidence of any criminal activity” as far as why Joyner is missing but “it is suspicious he’s been missing so long.”
Anyone with information on Joyner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
Comments