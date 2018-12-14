Red tide appears to be on its way out as statewide concentrations continue to decline

This latest red tide report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission packs good news for Florida’s coasts.
None of the statewide samples collected this week showed high concentrations of the Karenia brevis algae that causes red tide. Of the 14 samples taken from Manatee waters, traces of the harmful bloom weren’t present at all in nine.
The only area with medium concentrations (between 100,000 and 1,000,000 cells per liter) of red tide in the state was the Palma Sola Bay Bridge, where local workers cleaned thousands of mullet and catfish last week in a fish kill suspected to be related to the harmful algae bloom.
Researchers said low (between 10,000 and 100,000 cells per liter) concentrations were found at Cortez Beach, very low (between 1,000 and 10,000 cells per liter) concentrations were found at the Rod & Reel Pier and the Longboat Pass Boat Ramp and background (less than 1,000 cells per liter) concentrations were found at the south Skyway Fishing Pier.
The latest report comes two days after the previous report that listed two samples containing medium concentrations in Manatee.
The FWC said fish kills were not reported this week, but the agency did receive reports of respiratory irritation in Manatee, Sarasota and Collier counties.
For more information, call (866) 300-9399 from anywhere in Florida to get the latest red tide status report. Call (727) 552 2448 from outside of Florida.
