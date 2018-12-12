Local

Red tide is weaker off Anna Maria Island, latest report says. Will it continue to decline?

By Ryan Ballogg

December 12, 2018 04:17 PM

Despite the presence of red tide, Anna Maria Island is seeing some visitors

The unmistakable throat tickle and smell was present on the beaches of Anna Maria Island, but visitors still came to the beach.
By
Up Next
The unmistakable throat tickle and smell was present on the beaches of Anna Maria Island, but visitors still came to the beach.
By

Red tide concentrations continue to weaken in Manatee and other Southwest Florida counties, according to the latest update from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

High concentrations of Karenia brevis algae that had persisted for weeks no longer were present in samples taken at sites on Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key.

While medium concentrations occurred at two sites in Manatee County and two sites in Sarasota County, red tide’s presence decreased overall. The bloom remains patchy, impacting different areas week by week.

Read Next

local

Here are 10 things you need to know about red tide

Of 10 samples recently taken throughout Manatee County, two came back showing medium concentrations (100,000 to 1 million cells of K. Brevis per liter). Both samples were taken at Palma Sola Bay. Hundreds of dead catfish washed up in the area last week.

A sample taken at Cortez Beach showed low concentrations (10,000 to 100,000 cells of K. Brevis per liter).

Since August, red tide has strongly impacted sea life, business, tourism and the environment on Anna Maria Island.

By

Samples taken at the Rod and Reel Pier in Anna Maria, Robinson Preserve and Coquina Beach showed very low concentrations (1,000 to 10,000 cells per liter).

Samples taken west of Manatee River and near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge showed that red tide was not present or at background levels (less than 1,000 cells per liter).

For the latest updates on red tide, sign up for breaking news alerts here. To support coverage of breaking news and more, click here for a digital-only subscription.

Respiratory irritation and fish kills again were reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

red tide forecast 12_12.jpg
A map produced by the College of Marine Science at University of South Florida and the Florida Wildlife Research Institute depicts red tide forecasts through December 15, 2018.
College of Marine Science-University of South Florida

A short-term red tide tracking map produced by the College of Marine Science at University of South Florida and the Florida Wildlife Research Institute predicts that very low to medium concentrations of red tide will persist around Anna Maria Island and Manatee County over the next three days.

For more information, call 866-300-9399 anytime from anywhere in Florida to get the latest red tide status report. Call 727-552-2448 from outside Florida.

Manatee County Marine Rescue Chief Joe Westerman explains that beaches are closed for dangerous conditions, or high bacteria count but not just for the presence of red tide. Masses of dead fish can cause a high bacteria count.

By

Read Next

local

Want to check if red tide is a problem on the beach this weekend? There’s a new map for that

Ryan Ballogg

Ryan Ballogg covers arts, entertainment and breaking news for the Bradenton Herald. Ryan won first place for light feature writing in the Florida Press Club’s 2018 Excellence in Journalism Competition. He grew up in Florida and attended the University of South Florida St. Petersburg.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  