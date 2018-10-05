Want to check if red tide is a problem on the beach this weekend? There’s a new map for that

Many plans to go to the beach have been thwarted in recent months thanks to the pesky lingering red tide, signs of which have been found for about two months now at Manatee County beaches.

But some days, conditions are better than others. How does anyone know, before venturing out to the beach, what the conditions are like?

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Well, there are a couple ways.

The newest comes from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which has released a new interactive map to show the status of red tide across the state as red tide spreads to the east coast of Florida and continues to plague the Gulf shores.

The map shows updated daily water samples to “provide the public with more immediate and accurate red tide data,” according to a news release from FWC.

Data is exported daily from sampling location points to a database, which are then added to dots on the map. The color of the dots represents the presence of Karenia brevis cells, the phytoplankton that causes red tide, per liter of water.

A stiff breeze Monday kept the air smelling fresh, with just a hint of red tide smell. No dead fish were in evidence, though the water was still an off color on the North end of Anna Maria Island. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

For the latest updates on red tide, sign up for breaking news alerts here. To support coverage of breaking news and more, click here for a digital-only subscription.

As of Friday afternoon, Manatee County had just one high concentration point on the map, north of the county line. Coquina Beach had low to medium concentrations and Cortez Beach area showed medium concentrations. Bean Point showed low concentrations, according to the FWC map.

The FWC also posts updates on red tide conditions to their website on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Mote Marine Laboratory has long had their own Beach Conditions Report map. The Mote maps detail water color, temperature, water surface temperature, dead fish accumulation and whether respiratory irritation has been reported, among other information for Coquina and Manatee beaches in Manatee County.

As of 11:23 a.m. Friday, Mote reported moderate water color, some red drift and many crowds at Coquina Beach but no dead fish or respiratory irritation. On Manatee Beach, Mote found moderate water color and a few crowds with no red drift, dead fish or respiratory irritation.