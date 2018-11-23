Not gone yet: Latest FWC report says red tide is still holding on off Anna Maria Island

Does red tide call for a beach closing? Not for an algae bloom, says official

Manatee County Marine Rescue Chief Joe Westerman explains that beaches are closed for dangerous conditions, or high bacteria count but not just for the presence of red tide. Masses of dead fish can cause a high bacteria count.
November 23, 2018 04:16 PM

Manatee

The latest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says local red tide levels aren’t any worse than before, but it’s not getting better, either.

Officials said Manatee County waters showed very little change since last week’s testing detailed an increase of more than 25 percent of the harmful Karenia brevis algae. The intensity of the bloom is between 5 percent lower and 5 percent higher than last week, according to the report.

Of nearly 30 water samples throughout the county, four of them came back showing high concentrations of more than 1 million cells per liter of K. brevis. Those results came from the Longboat Pass Boat Ramp, Mead Point and offshore at Coquina Beach and Egmont Key.

red tide 1123.jpg
There was very little change in the Manatee County’s red tide concentration this week, experts said.
FWC

About half of the Manatee samples indicated medium red tide levels, which may cause respiratory irritation and fish kills, according to the FWC. Both have been reported in the area this week.

Beach conditions seemed improved Tuesday as red tide creeps northward along the Gulf Coast.

Red tide is between 5 and 25 percent lower in Sarasota and Lee counties, but between 5 and 25 percent higher in Charlotte County, experts said. Pinellas County saw little change this week.

For more information, call 866-300-9399 anytime from anywhere in Florida to get the latest red tide status report. Call 727-552-2448 from outside Florida.

