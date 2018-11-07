Red tide is patchy but strong off Anna Maria Island. Worse, it’s likely to persist

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s midweek red tide update reveals persisting high levels off Manatee County’s coastline.

Patchy concentrations of Karenia brevis cells, the organism responsible for red tide, were observed from Pinellas County to Collier County, a range that includes Manatee County.

Concentrations of more than 1 million K. brevis cells per liter were observed in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte waters. Some medium concentrations also were observed in all four counties.

A map of red tide levels as of November 6, 2018.

Compared to last week, K. brevis concentrations generally decreased in Sarasota County waters and increased in Charlotte County waters. Specific sample sights and concentrations were not provided for Manatee County.

A short-term red tide tracking map produced by the College of Marine Science at University of South Florida and the Florida Wildlife Research Institute predicts that patchy concentrations of red tide will persist around Anna Maria Island and Manatee County over the next three days, with the highest levels concentrated around Bradenton Beach.

A map depicts coastal red tide forecasts through November 10, 2018. College of Marine Science-University of South Florida

Multiple fish kills and respiratory irritation were again reported from Manatee and surrounding counties this week.

The next red tide status update will be released on Friday.

You can call 866-300-9399 anytime from anywhere in Florida to get the latest red tide status report by phone. Call 727-552-2448 from outside Florida.